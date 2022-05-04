fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New Colombia stadium tipped to spark tourism boom

50,000-cap Arena Del Rio will attract extra 1.4 million visitors a year to Barranquilla, says Center for Music Ecosystems' Shain Shapiro

By James Hanley on 04 May 2022


Colombia’s new Arena Del Rio will attract an additional 1.4 million visitors a year to the city of Barranquilla, says Center for Music Ecosystems director Shain Shapiro.

The 50,000-cap project, which is slated to open in 2026, is being developed by UMusic Hotels, Two Ways Stadium and AECOM, with features set to include a retractable mobile lawn, a luxury 500 room hotel, three auditoriums and a club.

Billed as the first fully-integrated entertainment development in Latin America, additional attractions will include both a music and sports museum, a virtual reality park, 350 suites, 100 apartments, 120 offices, 100 commercial premises to operate, bars, clubs and restaurants, and a four-port marina.

“This is a great project that has a catalytic scope to think about music, sports and culture as business opportunities in Barranquilla”

Shapiro, founder and chair of music market development agency Sound Diplomacy, estimated the complex will generate US$97 million per annum in tourism revenue, equating its socioeconomic impact to “doing 3.5 carnivals a year”.

“This is a great project that has a catalytic scope to think about music, sports and culture as business opportunities in Barranquilla,” Shapiro told a panel event, reported El Heraldo. “In the last two years, the music industry grew by 18.4% worldwide and that generated an economic impact for nightlife.”

Arena Del Rio president Tatiana Orozco said that infrastructure improvements would be necessary, given the development will more than double the number of visitors to Colombia’s fourth largest city.

“We have to prepare ourselves as a city, there are enormous challenges in terms of training human talent, airport and road infrastructure that connects us with the other cities of the Caribbean region,” he added. “To build it, much more than bricks are needed.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • An artist's impression of the Las Vegas Stadium
    AEG to manage new Las Vegas stadium

    AEG Facilities is adding to its Vegas portfolio with a new 65,000-seat sports and entertainment venue, to be home to the Raiders NFL team

  • New Rome stadium to transform local economy

    AEG Facilities has begun operational activities at the new Stadio della Roma complex in Rome, Italy. The project includes a 52,500-seat stadium (expandable to 60,000), a live entertainment amphitheater, a museum and several entertainment and F&B zones. The long-term agreement between AS Roma Football Club and AEG Facilities, sees the…

  • New Title Sponsor for Gdańsk Stadium
    Gdansk Stadium secures new naming-rights sponsor

    The PGE Arena in Gdańsk, Poland, has secured a new naming-rights sponsor and will now be called the Stadion Energa Gdańsk.

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|29 Apr 2022

Nile Rodgers steals the show at ILMC 34

news|03 May 2022

GEI 14: Brian Eno preaches climate ‘opportunity’

news|03 May 2022

German live industry reports sluggish return

news|03 May 2022

Live Nation and Snap announce AR partnership

news|03 May 2022

Spain confirmed as ESNS 2023 focus country

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter