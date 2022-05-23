Move Concerts Brazil names Tiago Maia as MD

Maia joins from one of Brazil's leading live entertainment companies, DC Set Group, which formed an alliance with Move Concerts last year

Move Concerts, the biggest independent concert promoter in Latin America, has appointed Tiago Maia as managing director of its team in Brazil.

Maia’s professional career began in media and communication companies and included roles at Trip publishing house and at RBS Communication Group, one of the most important communication conglomerates in Brazil, where he worked for five years as general manager of events and new business.

After five years at the RBS Group, Tiago became CEO of the Novo Brasil Group, the largest operator of nightclubs, beach clubs and big parties in the south of Brazil.

In 2019, Maia joined the board of DC Set Group, as head of sales and business development, embracing various segments where the company operates. The alliance between Move Concerts and DC Set Group resulted in the invitation to take charge of the company’s executive directorship in Brazil.

“We are fortunate to have Tiago, with his background and enthusiasm”

Move Concert’s CEO, Phil Rodriguez, says: “One of the things we did during the pandemic was to look inward and make whatever necessary changes we felt were needed to come back stronger and better positioned to maximize our growth after the pandemic ended. We are fortunate to have Tiago, with his background and enthusiasm, leading our operation in Brazil and joining the Move Concerts family.”

Tiago adds, “My purpose is to bring more incredible experiences to the public that attends our events. This energy that moves us will transcend to an amazing journey with the audience.”

Move Concerts Brazil recently bolstered its marketing and finance departments team with the addition of Igor Ismail (assistant to marketing director Karen Pedroso) and Rodrigo Moura (finance manager).

Move Concerts is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has offices in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Puerto Rico.

