Michael Rapino: ‘This is a global demand business’

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino has spoken of international growth opportunities for the business in a new interview.

Rapino appeared on the Live from the Compound podcast in conversation with Josh Brown and Michael Batnick of Ritholtz Wealth Management.

In a wide-ranging chat, Rapino suggested there was no substitute for touring when it comes to building a fanbase.

“You can be a one-hit wonder and have great streams. But if you can sell out that arena… that’s where you build fans,” he said. “If you can fill venues, then you’re going to have a long career and that machine is going to work for you in many ways.

“For 50 years, this was a US/Western Europe business. The minute the internet unlocked, the game changed”

“Artists need to get on the road. But I think the part that gets overlooked is that it’s a global demand business. For 50 years, this was a US/Western Europe business. The minute the internet unlocked, the game changed. Now that 19-year-old in Colombia, Cape Town, knows that Tyler [the Creator] dropped an album last night, there are no gatekeepers telling them about that. So we look at this incredible global opportunity.

“As big as we look like we are, we’re still only 30% of the global market share. We’ve just started in Latin America, with Ocesa and Rock in Rio. We have minimum market share in Asia. Eastern Europe is growing. We think Africa has some great potential and we’re talking a lot about that. We just did our first Middle East tour with Maroon 5 and sold everything out instantly, so it’s a global business. And like any global platform, we have a great advantage on a global basis.”

Rapino described the company’s multiple global bases as its “special sauce”, adding: “We think most of the growth for the next 10 years will be international. There are 100 cities that all want to be New York and they all want Drake, Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones to play there. So we look at this as a global growth business that is going to grow organically, we think, on a 10% basis a year. A market leader like us is probably going to ride that wave on a global basis for continued double digit growth.”

“We were headed for a monster year and then boom, the music stops”

He also recalled his response at the start of the Covid shutdown in March 2020.

“We were headed for a monster year and then boom, the music stops,” he said. “You were the captain on the Titanic in the sense that you had no idea when and how this was going to play out – whether it was two months, six months or a year. But you had to get on those global employee calls and make everyone feel fairly confident that things were going to be okay.

“We thought 75% of people were going to refund their tickets… But the gift that we got by the first earnings – and why our stock then did the take off – was that at that point, 94% of people were holding onto their tickets.”

“We’re about the only product out there that is worth more the second it’s sold”

The subject later turned to ticket prices and the industry’s reputation for being “recession-proof” given the state of the economy.

“Historically, over 30 years, [the live business] has been fairly recession-proof. In 2010, let’s call it the worst time for the industry, ticket sales were down 10%,” said Rapino. “And then the year after it was a record year, so it’s not really had a big effect. Now, I’d say there are a few factors to think about: One is, we are still dramatically underpriced and that’s part of why we think we have a great growth story. There is a $12 billion secondary business that exists… We’re about the only product out there that is worth more the second it’s sold. So we still think there is a great opportunity in pricing.

“Then two, people write about the big headline prices. But compared to going to an NBA, NHL or NFL game, this is very affordable opportunity. What we’ve typically seen in a recession is you might not go to Disneyland, you might not buy that dishwasher, but you’re going to go to Keith Urban at the amphitheatre. It’s still a really affordable, but high value escape.”

