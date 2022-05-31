fbpx

AEG’s Melissa Ormond named Goldenvoice COO

The industry veteran will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company’s concert promotions, venue portfolio and festivals

By James Hanley on 31 May 2022

Melissa Ormond


image © Lester Cohen

AEG Presents has announced that Melissa Ormond has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Goldenvoice in Los Angeles.

The respected industry veteran will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company’s concert promotions, venue portfolio and festivals, as well as strategic growth initiatives throughout California and the western US.

In addition to her new role, she will also retain her current title as COO of festivals for AEG Presents, continuing to work with the teams behind brands such a Coachella, Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time Hyde Park and Electric Forest.

“Melissa’s reputation precedes her,” says Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett. “She’s a brilliant executive and one of the most dedicated, clear-eyed, hardworking people I’ve met. I’m so happy she’s joining Goldenvoice in this new role.”

“Goldenvoice has an extraordinary history”

Prior to joining AEG Presents, Ormond served as president of Madison Square Garden Entertainment and also held leadership positions at House of Blues Entertainment/Universal Concerts/MCA Concerts in Los Angeles and Delsener/Slater Enterprises in New York City.

Ormond began her career in Washington DC at the 9:30 Club, rising to general manager, while simultaneously working for the concert promotion firm IMP, Inc.

“Goldenvoice has an extraordinary history,” says Ormond. “The name itself has become synonymous with a curation of live experiences on the West Coast that’s unmatched. I am thrilled to be working directly with the company across the entire business and helping the Goldenvoice team guide its exciting future.”

 

