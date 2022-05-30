LN, Harry Styles pledge $1m to gun safety fund

The singer has announced he will donate proceeds from his upcoming tour dates to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund

Live Nation and Harry Styles have pledged to donate more than $1 million in proceeds from the singer’s Love on Tour 2022 dates to a gun safety organisation.

In the wake of recent mass shootings across the US, including the horrifying events in Uvalde, Texas last week, Styles has announced he will be donating proceeds from the tour to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, with Live Nation matching the pledge.

Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund is the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organisation in the States.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” says Styles. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Styles has sold out his 42-date tour, staged in support of his new album Harry’s House, in its entirety, including five additional shows in both New York and Los Angeles. He recently played two special One Night Only shows in New York and London to launch the record.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on 15 August at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Styles will continue his residencies in New York City for 15 nights at Madison Square Garden, Austin for five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center, before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for a 15-night run concluding on 15 November.

First of all, the 28-year-old will play stadium shows at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium (11 June), Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford (15-16 June) and London’s Wembley Stadium (18-19 June) in his native UK, followed by a string of European dates.

Apple Music launched its new recurring live music series Apple Music Live with Harry Styles: One Night Only in New York at UBS Arena in Long Island on 20 May.

Styles was 2021’s top worldwide ticket seller according to Pollstar‘s year-end rankings, selling 669,051 tickets for his Love on Tour arena dates, generating $86,723,984 (€80,530,991).

