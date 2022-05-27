LN Electronic Asia reveals new label partnerships

Live Nation's Asian electronic dance music division has entered into a global licensing and distribution deal for its Fabled Records label

Live Nation Electronic Asia (LNEA) has entered into a multi-year global licensing and distribution agreement for its recently launched Fabled Records label.

The promoter’s Asian electronic dance music division, LNEA is partnering with global dance label Astralwerks and Capitol Records China (CRC), which are both divisions of Universal Music Group.

Under the new agreement, Astralwerks and Capitol Records China will collaborate on the global release and distribution of Fabled Records artists and projects globally. The partnership will see all organisations working together to advance the awareness of Chinese electronic music and artists worldwide.

“Fabled Records and our whole division at LNEA are committed to bringing the best artists and music from Greater China to the global stage”

LNEA’s management company, Dancing Dragon, was formed in August 2019 to meet the rising demand for electronic dance music in the region, and has signed a roster including Chinese EDM artists and producers Chace, Beauz, Carta, and Yåko, who will release music via Fabled Records.

“Greater China dance music has grown tremendously in the past decade, particularly in the live and club sectors of business,” says Jim Wong, MD at Live Nation Electronic Asia, Dancing Dragon Management, and label head of Fabled Records. “It has influenced a lot of artists, adults, and teenagers in Greater China to start listening, engaging and producing dance music.

“Fabled Records and our whole division at LNEA are committed to bringing the best artists and music from Greater China to the global stage.”

