news

Live Nation France MD receives government honour

Promoter Angelo Gopee has been honoured with the prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for services to music

By James Hanley on 06 May 2022

Angelo Gopee


image © Samuel Kirszenbaum

Live Nation France MD Angelo Gopee has been honoured by the French government.

Through the culture ministry, Gopee has become Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) for services to music.

The award is conferred on persons who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the field of art, culture and literature or for their contribution to the influence of arts in France and throughout the world.

“He is a leading advocate for the growth and success of live music in France”

“All of us at Live Nation are delighted for Angelo,” says Live Nation EMEA president John Reid. “He is a leading advocate for the growth and success of live music in France.”

Gopee is an active member of French trade body Prodiss and is a longtime campaigner for the country’s live music and performing arts sector.

 

Comments are closed.

