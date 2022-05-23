Ladieslovehiphop fest teams with LN Sweden & Luger

Stefflon Don heads the boutique festival's women-led line-up at Fållan & Slakthusområdet in Stockholm from 19-20 August

Swedish collective Ladieslovehiphop (LLHH) has partnered with Live Nation Sweden and Luger on the 2022 Ladieslovehiphop Festival.

The boutique festival, which debuted at Trädgården in Stockholm in 2019, returns from 19-20 August at Fållan & Slakthusområdet in Stockholm with an eclectic women-led line-up led by Stefflon Don, Ayra Starr, Ivorian Doll, Baby Tate, Shaybo and Dreya Mac.

Founded in 2014 as a DJ collective and club concept by childhood friends Nataša Marijana, Rebecca Tegegne and Linda Nápoles, LLHH has evolved into a cultural and creative movement.

“The festival presents both up-and-coming and internationally claimed headliners in hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats and their sub-genres”

“It feels amazing to finally have a proper festival summer after these past two years,” say Marijana and Tegegne. “We have curated a line-up of artists and DJs that we truly love and believe our community are excited to see perform.

“We will transform Stockholm’s very own meatpacking district into an indoor and outdoor festival area where our visitors can enjoy concerts during the day and dance all night long to DJ sets. Besides a carefully selected line-up, the festival will offer tasty vegetarian food, art installations and much more.”

Live Nation Sweden promoter Karolina Kozlowska adds, “Ladieslovehiphop, along with the booking agencies Luger and Live Nation Sweden have curated a line-up with the most interesting names in popular culture today. The festival presents both up-and-coming and internationally claimed headliners in hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats, and their sub-genres. Together, we offer a great mix of everything in pop music right now for all the music lovers out there.”

Curated across three stages, the event will also offer art installations and exhibitions, with each night culminating in DJ sets from the likes of Uncle Waffles and Jordss. A two-day pass costs SEK1,255 (€120).

