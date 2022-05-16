Kendrick Lamar unveils mammoth worldwide tour

The CAA-repped act will kick off The Chromatica Ball this July and visit 14 cities around the world
'The Big Steppers Tour' will visit arenas in the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand between July and December this year
By IQ on 16 May 2022
Kendrick Lamar has announced an extensive worldwide tour for 2022 which comprises arena shows in the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The news comes after Lamar, one of the world’s most critically and commercially acclaimed rappers, released ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’, his fifth album and first in five years.
Lamar’s last album, ‘DAMN’, famously became the first non-jazz or classical recording to win the Pulitzer Prize and to win five Grammys.
The rapper’s newly announced tour, dubbed ‘The Big Steppers Tour’, will kick off in the US on 19 July and culminate in New Zealand on 16 December.
The worldwide run is promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation and Cash App
Support comes from American rapper Baby Keem (all dates) and Tanna Leonne (select dates), both of which are signed to Lamar’s record label, pgLang.
The worldwide run is promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation and Cash App – customers of which can bag the first tickets to the tour.
Lamar’s last headlining tour came in 2017 in support of DAMN, and similarly toured the US, Europe, Oceana and Asia.
According to Pollstar Boxoffice reports, the DAMN Tour grossed $41.4 million with 452,387 tickets sold in 36 shows in North America.
Lamar averaged 9,789 tickets per show and $790,018 gross, which this new run is expected to easily surpass.
See dates for The Big Steppers Tour below.
Tue Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thu Jul 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Jul 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Jul 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
Wed Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Jul 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Aug 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Oct 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Mon Oct 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Tue Oct 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Thu Oct 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Sat Oct 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon Oct 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
Fri Oct 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Oct 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
Tue Oct 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
Wed Oct 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
Fri Oct 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Sun Oct 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Mon Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Wed Nov 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Nov 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
Fri Nov 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Sat Nov 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Mon Nov 07 – London, UK – The O2
Tue-Nov 08 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Nov 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Wed Nov 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
