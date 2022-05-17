Kehlani announces UK, European, N.America tour

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter will visit 43 cities across the three territories, in support of her new album 'Blue Water Road'

Kehlani has announced details of a UK, European and North America tour that will run from July through to December, this year.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter will hit the road in support of her new critically acclaimed album ‘Blue Water Road’, which was released last month.

Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city North American leg kicks off on 30 July at ​​Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC, making stops in Miami, New York, Houston and more before wrapping up in her hometown of Oakland on 30 September.

The 15-city European leg will commence on 17 November in Copenhagen, Denmark, visiting cities including Berlin, Paris and London before concluding in Manchester on 12 December.

Kehlani will be supported by Rico Nasty on the North America dates and Destin Conrad across all dates.

See the full routing below. Dates marked with an asterisk are not Live Nation shows.

Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!

Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum!

Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell*!

* Not A Live Nation Date | ! Citi Presale Not Applicable

Thu Nov 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

Fri Nov 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Mon Nov 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*

Tue Nov 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*

Thu Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Sat Nov 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

Sun Nov 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*

Tue Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*

Wed Nov 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Sat Dec 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

Sun Dec 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

Wed Dec 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

Fri Dec 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Sat Dec 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

Mon Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

