fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Imagine Dragons help pay off Utah venue’s mortgage

The group launched a fundraising campaign with Zions Bank last year after learning of the 300-cap Valour's struggles during the pandemic

By James Hanley on 19 May 2022

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons


Imagine Dragons have stepped in to help secure the future of a live music venue in Utah which helped launch their career.

The Las Vegas band’s lead singer Dan Reynolds presented Corey Fox, owner of the 300-cap Valour in Provo, with a “paid in full” mortgage note at a show marking its 16th anniversary.

KSL TV reports the group launched the “Free the Fox” campaign with Zions Bank last June after learning Fox was struggling to make payments during the pandemic.

“I don’t think we’d be a band were it not for Corey Fox and Velour,” says Reynolds. “Corey has always believed in young artists and provided a refuge for them to be around other artists. This is the least we could do to help him through a challenging time.”

“Velour has done so much to help build a vibrant downtown and put Provo on the music map”

Last summer, Imagine Dragons livestreamed a benefit concert with Provo’s Neon Trees, with Zions Bank promising to match up to $50,000 of the funds raised – enough to pay off Fox’s mortgage.

“Velour has done so much to help build a vibrant downtown and put Provo on the music map,” adds Zions Bank regional manager Nick Whiting. “Zions Bank is proud to support the generous efforts of Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, and so many community members to preserve this local treasure.

“It’s important that as a community we continue to show up for Velour so it can keep delivering great music and launching great bands like Imagine Dragons.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Juke Joint, Create Victoria, Good Music Neighbours
    Australian state to pay for venue soundproofing

    Victoria's Good Music Neighbours scheme offers up to $25,000 over a three-year period for venues to spend on sound management work

  • The Brass Action, The Railway Club, Vancouver, Steven Shepard
    Vancouver venue Railway Club closes

    The owner of the 85-year-old music venue and pub says it was unable to weather the Canadian city's skyrocketing rents

  • National Centre for the Performing Arts venue, the Big Egg, Beijing
    Venue, vidi, vici

    Architects around the world are letting their imaginations run riot when it comes to designing live entertainment centres… Eamonn Forde highlights ten of the most innovative building designs

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|16 May 2022

Europe’s first K-pop fest sold 70,000+ tickets

news|18 May 2022

Road stories: Barry Dickins and Leon Ramakers

news|17 May 2022

Execs talk investment opportunities in live music

news|16 May 2022

Kendrick Lamar unveils mammoth worldwide tour

news|17 May 2022

LN CFO: ‘We have a product that is in demand’

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter