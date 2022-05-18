Harry Styles to kick off Apple Music Live series

The new livestream series will debut with the singer's One Night Only in New York show at UBS Arena on 20 May

Apple Music has announced the launch of a new recurring live music series, Apple Music Live.

Kicking off with Harry Styles: One Night Only in New York at UBS Arena in Long Island on 20 May, the livestream series promises to “give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance”.

The show will be streamed exclusively to Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT and coincides with the release of Styles’ third album Harry’s House. There will also be encores on 22 May at 12pm EDT/9am PDT and 26 May at 4 pm BST.

“No matter how much time and effort an artist may spend crafting music in the studio, it’s on the stage where they really get to show their work”

“No matter how much time and effort an artist may spend crafting music in the studio, it’s on the stage where they really get to show their work,” says the tech company. “Apple Music Live is a new recurring series designed to do just that: give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance.”

Details of other acts set to take part in the series are yet to be revealed. Apple previously ran the iTunes Festival (later the Apple Music Festival) in London from 2007-16, which starred artists such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Oasis, Elton John, Britney Spears and Robbie Williams.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.