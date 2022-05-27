Hardee, SJM, Ticketmaster triumph at MW Awards

AXS, The O2 and Hull's The New Adelphi also emerged victorious from the 2022 awards, which took place last night at Battersea Evolution...

Wasserman Music agent Alex Hardee, SJM Concerts and Ticketmaster were among the winners in the live categories at last night’s Music Week Awards in London.

Hosted by comedian, presenter and TikTok star Munya Chawawa, the event took place at Battersea Evolution and was attended by more than 1,400 industry guests.

Hardee, whose roster includes the likes of Bastille, Sia, Liam Gallagher, London Grammar, Grace Jones, Lewis Capaldi, Kacey Musgraves, and Rag’n’Bone Man, danced onto the stage to collect the award for Live Music Agent of the Year. After cutting a flurry of trademark jokes, Hardee showed his serious side by dedicating the honour to the late Steve Strange.

“He was from a place in Belfast where it was so rough you looked overdressed with both your ears, and he became one of the biggest agents in the world,” said Hardee. “I’d like to dedicate this award to him. Steve, we love you.”

Elsewhere, SJM Concerts retained the Live Music Promoter of the Year prize and Ticketmaster UK was named Ticketing Company of the Year.

“Ticketing is a tough business, and I’m delighted we’ve found a way to work together to build something truly special for fans”

In addition, AXS and The O2 claimed Live Music Innovation of the Year for AXS Mobile ID. Through their collaboration, customers who purchase from other agents can now instantly receive and access their tickets through The O2’s venue app.

“We are honoured to win this award together with our friends at The O2, but we also share this recognition with our new partners at Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Gigantic, Eventim and Ticketzone,” said AXS UK MD Chris Lipscomb. “Ticketing is a tough business, and I’m delighted we’ve found a way to work together to build something truly special for fans.”

Adam Pearson, commercial director at The O2, added: “This project has been a real team effort and the recognition for this award should absolutely go to every single person who has played a part in getting us to this stage.”

Meanwhile, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) CEO Mark Davyd picked up the Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene award on behalf of Hull’s 200-cap The New Adelphi Club, accompanied by Elbow frontman Guy Garvey.

“None of these guys are in it for the money and they all deserve our support and our protection”

Both took the opportunity to extol the virtues of MVT’s recently announced Music Venue Properties (MVP) initiative to buy the freehold of grassroots music venue properties.

“We can between us really simply become shareholders,” said Garvey. “If you’re in a position of power in any of the big, powerful companies in this room, you could make sure that everybody who works for you is a share owner in the Music Venue Trust initiative Own Our Venues. We could stop the very feeding cycle, that makes sure that we all live and work and love in this beautiful industry, being under threat constantly because none of these guys are in it for the money and they all deserve our support and our protection.”

Other notable winners included Elton John’s managers David Furnish and Rachael Paley of Rocket Entertainment, who won Manager of the Year, while music industry pioneer Jamal Edwards, who died in February aged just 31, was recognised with a special award accepted by his mother, Brenda Edwards.

The night’s final award, The Strat, which honours an industry icon, went to legendary publicist Barbara Charone. The MBC PR co-founder was presented with the gong by Warner Music CEO, Recorded Music, Max Lousada, with star clients such as Madonna, James Blunt, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Olly Murs giving video tributes.

