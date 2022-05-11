Hard Rock launches Undiscovered concert series

The new music showcase will see 50 local bands play 50 days of music at 20 Hard Rock Cafe locations in partnership with Playing for Change

Hard Rock International has teamed with not-for-profit organisation Playing for Change to launch a new global concert series for emerging talent.

Undiscovered Powered by Hard Rock runs from 12 May to 30 June and will see 50 local bands play 50 days of music at 20 Hard Rock Cafe locations throughout Europe, North America and Asia.

The series will highlight artists including the Playing for Change Band, Los Pinguos, Don Vito, Bikram Sambat, Modjorido and Whiskey 6, who will also have an opportunity to showcase their memorabilia at their local Hard Rock Cafes. Guests are invited to catch the concerts live and make a donation in support of local artists worldwide.

“We continuously strive to serve as a home for emerging artists worldwide on their journeys as performers”

“We’re thrilled to partner with an exceptional organisation like Playing For Change to kick off our Undiscovered concert series that gives deserving local artists a global stage to showcase their incredible talents,” says Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment for Hard Rock. “As Hard Rock Cafe continues to build affinity with the music community that has support our brand for over 50 years, we continuously strive to serve as a home for emerging artists worldwide on their journeys as performers.”

Playing For Change was founded in 2002 with the intention of using music to help break down boundaries and overcome divisiveness. It has produced more than 400 videos, recorded over 1,200 musicians in 60 countries, and reached over two billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programmes.

Participating Hard Rock Cafe locations include Barcelona, Kathmandu, Bali, Boston, Miami, Hollywood Blvd, Paris, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Bucharest, New Orleans, Key West, Johannesburg, London Old Park Lane and Piccadilly Circus, Tokyo-Roppongi, New York, Atlanta, Nashville and Memphis.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.