fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Goldenvoice details new San Francisco festival

The Chemical Brothers, Flume, Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Jungle, Charli XCX, James Blake and M.I.A are among the acts set to perform at Portola

By IQ on 19 May 2022

M.I.A. will perform at Goldenvoice's Portola festival

M.I.A. will perform at Goldenvoice's Portola festival


image © Wikimedia Commons/Coup d'Oreille

Goldenvoice has revealed details of a brand new festival called Portola, coming to the US city of San Francisco this autumn.

Portola is slated to take place on 24 and 25 September at Pier 80, a 60-acre shipyard that boasts SF’s largest cargo terminal.

The Chemical Brothers and Flume will headline the festival, while Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Jungle, Charli XCX, James Blake and M.I.A are among the supporting cast.

The festival, which is organised in association with local event management company Non Plus Ultra, is scheduled only a month and a half after Outside Lands 2022 and a week before Hardly Strictly Bluegrass – both of which draw hundreds of thousands of fans to the city.

Portola’s name is reportedly a reference to the Portola Festival of 1909, which signalled a reopening of the city after the 1906 earthquake and drew an estimated one million people to its opening parade.

The new festival is one of a slate of inaugural events announced by AEG subsidiary Goldenvoice, including This Ain’t No Picnic, Palomino and California Vibrations.

In the US, Goldenvoice produces several festivals, most notably Coachella, as well as operating 14 mid-sized venues and promoting over 1,800 shows per year.

Goldenvoice's Portola festival

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|16 May 2022

Europe’s first K-pop fest sold 70,000+ tickets

news|18 May 2022

Road stories: Barry Dickins and Leon Ramakers

news|17 May 2022

Execs talk investment opportunities in live music

news|16 May 2022

Kendrick Lamar unveils mammoth worldwide tour

news|17 May 2022

LN CFO: ‘We have a product that is in demand’

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter