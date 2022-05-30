Featured Artists Coalition hires Genneah Turner as GM

The UK artist trade body says Turner will play a central role in ensuring that artists’ rights and interests are represented

Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has appointed Genneah Turner as general manager, as the UK’s artist trade body continues to expand.

Reporting to FAC CEO David Martin, Turner will play a central role in ensuring that artists’ rights and interests are represented.

Turner arrives with two decades of experience in the industry, in areas including product management, label management and artist management.

She has worked with One Little Independent Records and Quest Management alongside Derek Birkett and Scott Rodger respectively, running projects with Bjork and Arcade Fire, and spearheading her own management company which represents M.I.A amongst others.

“Genneah’s credentials are evident and her knowledge of the needs of artists is second to none”

Turner recently returned to the UK from Australia, where she sat on the board of Melbourne’s Victoria Music Development Office and worked with the Victorian government on art grants for the creative sector.

Commenting on her new appointment at FAC, Turner says: “It has been my greatest pleasure to have been trusted in the role of artist manager, helping recording artists navigate the business of music in a way that centred their autonomy, and created the best foundation from which they could create and share their art. I’m thrilled to be joining the FAC where I can turn that micro-focus outwards to support recording artists as a whole and build on the great work that the FAC’s founding artists started and more recently that David Martin has built on across the organisation.”

Martin added: “I’m delighted to welcome Genneah into her new role as the FAC’s general manager. Her arrival marks an important moment in the growth of the organisation, as we expand our effectiveness on behalf of the artist community. Genneah’s credentials are evident and her knowledge of the needs of artists is second to none. I look forward to working with her in this next phase of the FAC’s development.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.