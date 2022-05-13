CTS Eventim appoints Cornelius Baur

CTS Eventim has appointed Dr Cornelius Baur as the new deputy chairman of the supervisory board.

Baur succeeds Professor Jobst Plog, who decided not to stand for re-election after 16 years in office.

The annual shareholders’ meeting of the company confirmed the appointment of Dr Baur by a large majority on 12 May 2022.

Dr Bernd Kundrun, chairman of the supervisory board, comments: “I am delighted that we were able to win Dr Baur for this role. He brings outstanding international management skills to the board and his expertise will be an invaluable asset as we seek to drive forward the development of CTS Eventim. I would also like to thank Professor Plog for his many years of dedicated service on the supervisory board of our Company and wish him all the best for the future.”

Baur commented: “As coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, people are excited to be able to enjoy more cultural activities and live events again. And so am I! The fact that I am able to play a part at CTS Eventim in making this happen fills me with gratitude and pride. I look forward to being part of a constructive Supervisory Board that collaborates closely with Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, Andreas Grandinger and Alexander Ruoff on the board of management.”

Dr Baur studied business administration at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, followed by a doctorate degree focusing on the subject of strategic decision making in the automotive industry. From 2014 to 2021, Baur headed up the German office of McKinsey as a managing partner, which also included organisational responsibility for the Austrian office in Vienna.

In 2021, he became CEO of the European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company (EHC), which is listed on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.

