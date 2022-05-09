Camila Cabello set for UEFA final opening ceremony

The singer will perform a five-minute medley from the Stade de France, Paris, moments before this year's Champions League final

Pop star Camila Cabello will headline this year’s UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony.

The Cuban-American singer will perform a five-minute medley from the Stade de France, Paris on Saturday 28 May, moments prior to Liverpool and Real Madrid battling it out for the biggest prize in European football.

Now in its sixth year, the Pepsi Max-presented opening ceremony has previously hosted acts such as Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, Alicia Keys and Marshmello.

“Pepsi Max has been working with UEFA to build the opening ceremony platform since 2016 and we’re delighted to be returning to live stadium shows and bringing Camila Cabello to the stage this year,” says Pepsi’s global marketing VP Eric Melis. “Pepsi Max has a long and rich heritage in entertainment and this year’s show will not disappoint as we bring elements of Camila’s Latina spirit to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.”



This year’s opening ceremony performance will air in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, with fans able to tune in via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA TikTok and YouTube channels.

“We are excited to be collaborating with our long-standing partners at Pepsi Max for yet another highly entertaining opening ceremony performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final,” adds UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. “These events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sport and music which we know fans love to watch – and Pepsi Max is the perfect partner to help us do that.

“We know that Camila Cabello is one of the world’s most popular artists and she will help us to build on our fans’ excitement for the opening ceremony performance with a show football fans will never forget.”

