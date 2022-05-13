CAA promotes agents in Nashville, London offices

Daniel Rais in London and Jacob Lapidus in Nashville have been upped to agents within CAA's global music touring staff

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has added two agents to its global music touring staff with the promotions of Jacob Lapidus and Daniel Rais.

Rais, based in London, joined CAA as an assistant in 2017. He works on brand partnerships and event bookings for leading artists including David Guetta, Tems and Charli XCX, among others.

Lapidus, based in Nashville, began his career at CAA in 2016 as an assistant. He works with Moon Taxi, Illiterate Light, The 502s, 49 Winchester, STS9, Charley Crockett, and Wilder Woods, among others.

Within its touring division, CAA books more than 30,000 music and comedy shows each year

Within its touring division, CAA books more than 30,000 music and comedy shows each year, as well as more than 1,000 corporate and private engagements annually.

CAA’s music brand partnerships department develops strategic campaigns and partnerships with worldwide brands for leading music artists.

The agency also maintains an in-house music marketing department that works with promoters, labels, managers and venues to create opportunities for clients across sponsorship, ticketing, digital initiatives, and more.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.