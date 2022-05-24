Bruce Springsteen unveils 2023 tour dates

Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to road for the first time since 2017, with European spring/summer dates confirmed

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced they will be returning to the road in 2023.

The group will kick off their tour in February with a series of still-to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by European stadium dates starting at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on 28 April. A second North American tour leg will then begin in August.

The scheduled European shows are in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza, with additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium to be announced at a later date.

The concerts mark the band’s first run since 2016/17’s The River Tour, which was the highest grossing worldwide tour of 2016, earning $268.3m over 76 shows.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” says Springsteen. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond.”

The frontman reprised his 2017/18 Springsteen On Broadway residency last summer to help reopen New York City theatres.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s confirmed 2023 dates are as follows:

28 April: Barcelona, Spain­ Estadi Olímpic

5&7 May: Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

13 May: Paris, France La Défense Arena

18 May: Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani

21 May: Rome, Italy Circo Massimo

25 May: Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

11 June: Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland

13 June: Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund

21 June: Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena

24&26 June: Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

30 June: Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka

11&13 July: Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

15 July: Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

18 July: Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion

23 July: Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

25 July: Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

