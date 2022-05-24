Bruce Springsteen unveils 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s The River Tour 2016 was the highest grossing worldwide tour last year, earning $268.3m over 76 shows.
Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to road for the first time since 2017, with European spring/summer dates confirmed
By James Hanley on 24 May 2022
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced they will be returning to the road in 2023.
The group will kick off their tour in February with a series of still-to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by European stadium dates starting at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on 28 April. A second North American tour leg will then begin in August.
The scheduled European shows are in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza, with additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium to be announced at a later date.
The concerts mark the band’s first run since 2016/17’s The River Tour, which was the highest grossing worldwide tour of 2016, earning $268.3m over 76 shows.
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year”
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” says Springsteen. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond.”
The frontman reprised his 2017/18 Springsteen On Broadway residency last summer to help reopen New York City theatres.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s confirmed 2023 dates are as follows:
28 April: Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic
5&7 May: Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena
13 May: Paris, France La Défense Arena
18 May: Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani
21 May: Rome, Italy Circo Massimo
25 May: Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA
11 June: Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland
13 June: Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund
21 June: Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena
24&26 June: Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi
30 June: Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka
11&13 July: Copenhagen, Denmark Parken
15 July: Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
18 July: Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion
23 July: Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
25 July: Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
