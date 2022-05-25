Atlas Festival team plan second Ukraine telethon

The latest Save Ukraine – #StopWar fundraiser will start simultaneously in Kyiv and Berlin on 29 May - the Day of Kyiv

The team behind Ukraine’s Atlas Festival is spearheading a second Save Ukraine – #StopWar global charity telethon this weekend.

The latest fundraiser is planned for 29 May – the Day of Kyiv – and is dedicated to the Ukrainian resistance. It will start simultaneously in Kyiv and the German capital, Berlin.

Artists including Okean Elzy, Tina Karol, The Hardkiss, Monatik, Beissoul & Einius, Antytila, Onuka and Alyona Alyona will perform live on a stage near the Brandenburg Gate. Kalush, who won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine earlier this month, will serve as special guests.

The event is aiming to raise funds for medical equipment for Ukrainian healthcare institutions, including the purchase of surgical C-arm X-ray machines. Fundraising will be conducted through the United24 global initiative, with all donations to be automatically transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, assigned to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Political leaders, musicians, artists, public activists, actors, athletes and volunteers from all over the globe will communicate with the audience calling on to support Ukraine.

The two-hour broadcast will be screened by TV channels in around 20 countries, as well as on streaming platforms and social media. The broadcast will be available for viewers globally on the YouTube channels of 1+1 and Atlas Festival.

The key messages of the project are #Stoprussia, #StandWithUkraine, #StopWar, #SaveUkraine, #BeBraveLikeUkraine and #CapitalOfBravePeople.

The first telethon took place on 27 March in Warsaw, Poland, raising more than €1.2 million for the humanitarian effort.

Atlas Weekend, the largest festival in Eastern Europe, had been due to take place in July at Kyiv’s Expocenter with headliners Twenty One Pilots, Placebo and Alt-J, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

