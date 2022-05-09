Arcade Fire announce world tour for 2022

The 'We' tour will stop off at key arenas across the UK, Europe and the US between August and December this year

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire have announced details of a new world tour, set to take place later this year in support of their new album ‘WE’.

The UK and Europe leg will kick off in Dublin on 30 August, stopping at arenas including the O2 (cap. 21,000) in London, Mercedes Benz Arena (17,000) in Berlin and Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam (17,000) before concluding on 1 October.

The North American leg of the tour will begin in Washington D.C. on 28 October, visiting arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn (19,000), the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (17,505) and Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto (19,800) on 1 December – the band’s final stop.

Arcade Fire will be joined by Feist for the UK and European dates, while Beck will join them to play acoustic sets in North America.

The band has partnered with the social and environmental justice non-profit PLUS1 on the tour to ensure that £1/$1/€1 from every ticket will go to KANPE, a foundation committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

Tickets for all tour dates will go on general sale this Friday (13 May).

Arcade Fire are represented by CAA in the UK, Europe and South America.

