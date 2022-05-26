Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas residency dates

The US band's 50th anniversary Park MGM run is now due to start in September after frontman Steven Tyler entered rehab

Aerosmith have cancelled the first set of dates of their Las Vegas residency after singer Steven Tyler entered rehab.

The Live Nation-promoted Deuces Are Wild run at Dolby Live (cap. 5,200) at Park MGM was due to run from 17 June to 11 December in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, but will now start in September after Tyler relapsed on pain medication following foot surgery.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” said a statement on the band’s social media channels. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment programme to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September”

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.”

The legendary American band, who are represented by CAA in North America, were due to become the first-ever act to perform in Dolby Live using spatial audio technology, Dolby Atmos. They previously launched the residency in 2019, playing concerts in Vegas up until February 2020 when the Covid pandemic brought live music to a halt globally.

Earlier this year, the group cancelled their delayed 2022 UK and European headline tour due to “uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of Covid restrictions and other issues”.

Dolby Live is currently hosting a residency by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic superduo.

