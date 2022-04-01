fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Iconic UK music venue The Leadmill faces closure

Since opening its doors in 1980, the Sheffield venue and club has hosted the likes of Pulp, Coldplay, The Stone Roses and Oasis

By IQ on 01 Apr 2022

The Leadmill, Sheffield

The Leadmill, Sheffield


Legendary live music venue The Leadmill says it is facing closure next year after its landlord issued a notice of eviction.

Since opening its doors in 1980, the Sheffield venue and club has hosted the likes of Pulp, Coldplay, The Stone Roses and Oasis, as well as early shows from Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon and The Killers.

Venue bosses yesterday (31 March) said their landlord had served them with an eviction notice requiring them to leave the building next year.

“Today we have received some devastating news that in one year’s time, our landlord is trying to evict us, forcing us to close,” reads a statement on the venue’s website.

“Since 1980 The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the UK’s most respected venues where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years,” it continued.

Dominic Madden from landlord Electric Group told BBC they were “music people” and the Leadmill would continue “as a special music venue”. “The management may change but the song stays the same.”

“The management may change but the song stays the same”

Brixton-based Electric Group is an independent music company that owns a number of the UK’s most iconic live music and club venues.

The Leadmill has asked people to show their support by sharing the news and “your best memories that we can gather to help show them reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill”. Live music associations, fans, artists and even an MP have lent their support to the campaign.

UK Music’s Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, says: “The Leadmill is an irreplaceable part of the cultural fabric of Sheffield and the whole UK music scene. It has nurtured some of our world-leading acts and been at the heart of the city’s musical life for decades. It cannot be allowed to close.”

“We also want local business leaders who benefit from the trade that The Leadmill brings to the city to work with the local community, music fans and the council to safeguard this jewel in the crown of our music scene,” continues Njoku-Goodwin.

“We will be supporting the work of the Music Venue Trust, which is already fighting to save this vital national asset. Losing The Leadmill would be a devastating blow to Sheffield and to the whole music industry – we must fight to save it.”

UK Music says it is calling on Sheffield City Council to grant the venue Asset of Community Value status “as an important first move to help prevent its closure”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|30 Mar 2022

OVG plans $3bn ents district in Las Vegas

news|28 Mar 2022

Christina Aguilera to close Expo 2020 Dubai

feature|31 Mar 2022

60 years of Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion

news|29 Mar 2022

Superbloom hires Annika Hintz as head of booking

news|29 Mar 2022

Casey Wasserman confirmed for ILMC keynote

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter