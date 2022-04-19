Tinder relaunches Festival Mode with top promoters

Dating app feature allows Tinder members to select which events they plan to attend and match with fellow festival-goers before the show

Dating app Tinder is partnering with Live Nation, AEG Presents and Superstruct to re-introduce its Festival Mode feature across 10 countries ahead of the first full summer season since 2019.

Designed to bridge the gap between online introductions and real life connections, Festival Mode allows Tinder members to select which events they plan to attend and match with fellow festival-goers up to a month before the show.

Festival Mode includes more than 20 of the world’s biggest festivals including The Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Stagecoach and EDC Las Vegas in the US; All Points East and BST Hyde Park in the UK and Falls Festival, Festival X and Splendour in the Grass in Australia, as well as events such as Sónar in Spain, Sziget in Hungary and Lollapalooza in Paris, Berlin and Stockholm.

“Music is a universal language and the number-one interest among Tinder members worldwide. So many of our members are excited to jump back into in-person events. We wanted to build on that excitement and offer them a head start at meeting someone new ahead of one of the biggest festival seasons in years,” says Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder. “Festival Mode gives you a chance to get yourself back out there, meet new people, and make friends before you hit the festival grounds. It’s a great, low-pressure way to make real world connections again.”

The feature will also include a “Festival Goers” space, for users who don’t see their event listed or are simply just fans of festival culture to connect.

“People around the world are returning to festivals in record numbers and Tinder is helping those fans connect in a new way before the show,” adds Maureen Ford, Live Nation’s president of national and festival sales. “Live events create some of life’s most unforgettable moments largely thanks to the people we enjoy them with. By partnering with Live Nation’s festivals, Tinder is able to bring this new feature to millions of fans around the world.”

According to Tinder’s research, 64% of singles say they enjoy meeting new people while attending live music events, and over 3 in 5 (61%) say they’ve become friends, or more, with people they met at a music festival or concert.

