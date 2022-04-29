SJM’s Chris York honoured at 2022 Arthur Awards

Hosted once again by renowned agent Emma Banks, the biggest ever Arthurs paid tribute to a dozen of the industry’s trailblazers

SJM Concerts’ Chris York took home the Bottle Award for lifetime achievement as the cream of the international live music industry turned out in force for the 2022 Arthur Awards.

The awards and Gala Dinner returned in-person to its old stomping grounds, Grade II-listed ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London, for the first time in two years.

Hosted once again by Emma Banks of CAA, the biggest ever Arthurs paid tribute to a dozen of the industry’s trailblazers, in front of 400 industry professionals.

Rounding off the night, York name-checked SJM boss Simon Moran for changing the course of his life and paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a moving acceptance speech after being presented with the evening’s top honour by WME agent Lucy Dickins.

York is one of SJM’s four directors alongside Moran, Rob Ballantine and Glenn Tyrrell, and has worked with the likes of Oasis, Foo Fighters, Massive Attack, Stereophonics, Lily Allen, Smashing Pumpkins, Underworld, Fatboy Slim, Green Day, Placebo, Lorde, Robert Plant, Morrissey, Kraftwerk, Swedish House Mafia, and The Chemical Brothers across his 30-year career.

Other winners at the Oscars of the live music business included AEG Presents’ Simon Jones (Promoters’ Promoter), FKP Scorpio chief Folkert Koopmans (Festival Organiser’s Organiser), Mike Malak of Paradigm (Second Least Offensive Agent), Ticketmaster’s Sarah Slater (Golden Ticketer) and LIVE co-founders Phil Bowdery and Stuart Galbraith (Unsung Hero).

In full, the Arthur Awards 2022 winners are…

FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD

The O2, London

MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL

Sarah Martin, WME

THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER

Simon Jones, AEG Presents

THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT

Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring

FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER

Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio

THE GOLDEN TICKETER

Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster

SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT

Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency

SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND

TAIT Towers

THE UNSUNG HERO

Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA/LIVE

TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS

Dan Roberts, Live Nation (UK)

THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL

LIVENow

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Chris York, SJM Concerts

