Shawn Mendes extends mammoth world tour

The 23-year-old Grammy-nominated Canadian singer/songwriter is due to play a total of 99 arenas across North America, Europe and the UK

By IQ on 06 Apr 2022

Shawn Mendes has extended Wonder: The World Tour

image © NRK/Kim Erlandsen

Shawn Mendes is to play a total of 99 arena shows on his world tour, after extending the North America leg with 13 additional dates.

The 23-year-old Grammy-nominated Canadian singer/songwriter is due to visit North America, Europe and the UK on his year-long jaunt, dubbed Wonder: The World Tour.

On the first leg, which kicks off on 27 June in Portland, Oregon, at the Moda Center (cap. 19,980) and runs through to August, Mendes will be joined by Dermot Kennedy.

More dates for the UK and Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand legs are to be announced shortly

The second leg of the tour, which will run from September to October, will be supported by Tate McRae.

Among the 13 additional shows are an extra date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (19,000), new shows in St.Louis and San Diego, as well as one in his hometown of Toronto.

The UK and European portion of the tour begins in May 2023. More dates for the UK and Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand legs are to be announced shortly.

Shawn Mendes is represented by Nick Matthews at Paradigm Talent Agency worldwide, except Europe.

 

