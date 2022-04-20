fbpx

news

Rosalía announces Motomami World Tour

The Spanish singer-songwriter's first-ever global outing comprises 46 shows in 15 countries

By IQ on 20 Apr 2022

Rosalía

Rosalía


Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía has announced her first-ever global outing, the Motomami World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 world tour comprises 46 shows across 15 countries.

Kicking off on 6 July at Almeria Fairgrounds in Spain, the tour will stop in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London before wrapping at Accor Arena in Paris on 18 December.

The outing will showcase Rosalía’s critically acclaimed new album, Motomami, which was released on 18 March.

The Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award winning artist is represented by UTA worldwide.

See all dates for Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour on the poster below.

 

