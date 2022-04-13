Rock in Rio Brazil sells out for 2022 return

The 100,000-cap festival, which runs over two weekends in September, features headliners including Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Dua Lipa

Rock in Rio’s return to Brazil has completely sold out, according to organisers.

The festival, which runs over two weekends from 2-4 and 8-11 September, hosts 100,000 fans per day at the Cidade do Rock and comprises 16 spaces including Espaço Favela, New Dance Order, NAVE, Uirapuru, GamePlay Arena, Rock District, Rock Street, Supernova and Route 85.

Around 1 million people registered for the chance to buy tickets. The 4 September date, starring Justin Bieber, was the fastest sellout at a record 12 minutes, followed by days headlined by Coldplay (27 minutes), Post Malone (59 minutes), Dua Lipa (64 minutes), Green Day (104 minutes) and Guns N’ Roses (285 minutes). The remaining 2 September date, topped by Iron Maiden, has also now sold out.

Rock in Rio’s most recent Brazilian edition was held in 2019, when it featured headliners Drake, Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iron Maiden, Pink and Muse.

“We’re not just talking about music, but back to life, passion, reunion. Life is much better in live. I can’t get tired of saying that. And people urge for this moment,” says Rock in Rio founder and president Roberto Medina. “If the opening of Rock in Rio was already emblematic for us, the organisation, and for the fans, who are welcomed with open arms and applauded, in 2022 emotion will not fit in our chest. It will be an explosion of happiness that can already be perceived. Thank you very much to the fans who took the time to be with us in what will be the biggest and best edition ever.”

Ticket-buyers hail from all Brazilian states along with 31 other countries, such as Canada, the United States, Israel, Chile, England and Germany.

“With each edition, we want to do more and better”

“Today, thousands of people believe in the Rock in Rio dream and dream together with us,” adds Medina. “It is for them that, with each edition, we want to do more and better.”

Launched in Brazil in 1985, Rock in Rio expanded to Lisbon, Portugal and has also staged editions in Madrid, Spain and Las Vegas, US. For the first time in the history of the brand, in 2022, the Brazil and Portugal editions will be taking place in the same year.

Organisers have marked the occasion with a special pass for fans wishing to celebrate the return of Rock in Rio on both sides of the Atlantic. For under €200, the Global Experience pass will give fans access to one weekend of the Lisbon edition and one day of the Brazil edition.

The Lisbon edition of Rock in Rio (cap. 80,000) will return after four years between 18–19 and 25–26 June, with acts such as The National, Black Eyed Peas, Duran Duran, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, Ellie Goulding and A-ha.

Live Nation bought into Rock City – the company behind the festival – in May 2018 and increased its shareholding to a majority stake the following year.

Last year, Medina unveiled new 105,000-cap event The Town, which is scheduled to debut at the Interlagos race track in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, in September 2023.

