Roblox announces first music awards show ft Lizzo

The platform will host Logitech's second annual Song Breaker Awards which celebrates creators shaping pop music through social media trends

Roblox will be hosting the first music awards show in the metaverse, featuring Lizzo’s debut performance on the platform.

The platform will bring into the metaverse Logitech’s second annual Song Breaker Awards, which honours “creators shaping pop music through dance challenges, memes and trends they have created and shared on social media, especially on TikTok and YouTube, over the past year”.

Hosted by popular YouTuber and influencer Bretman Rock, the show will see multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo make her metaverse debut with a performance of her new track ‘Special’.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring unique, immersive experiences to our community,” says Jon Vlassopulos, Roblox VP and global head of music.

“Logitech hosting the first-ever music award show on Roblox is exciting as we continue to push the limits of creativity on our platform and celebrate creators worldwide.”

Other creators coming together for this year’s celebrations include the Peachy Princess of Roblox MeganPlays, Twitch streamer Shroud and musician and activist Jaden Smith. There will also be a music performance by singer-songwriter Gayle, best known for her Billboard number-one hit ‘abcde-forget-u’.

In the pre-show experience on Roblox, fans can ride a rollercoaster, collect Creator Coins, earn badges through gameplay to unlock special items, take a selfie XL photo with friends and buy exclusive merchandise – proceeds from which will go to MusiCares.

Honourees for the awards appeared on the Billboard Song Breaker Chart, a monthly music industry chart co-created with Logitech For Creators. See the full list here.

The Song Breaker Awards will premiere on Roblox on Saturday 30 April at 10:00 PST with three additional performances throughout the weekend. The pre-show experience opens today (26 April).

Roblox’s Jon Vlassopulos will be appearing in The Metaverse & Live Music session tomorrow at ILMC.

