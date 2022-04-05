Oz Grand Prix sued for $8m over Robbie Williams gig

The concert at the 2020 Formula One event in Melbourne was pulled at the eleventh hour due to Covid-19 concerns

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is being sued for more than $8 million for the last-minute cancellation of a performance by Robbie Williams at the 2020 Formula One event in Melbourne.

Williams was paid $1.94m to headline the first World Tour Melbourne concert event on 14 March, but his show was cancelled as fans queued to enter on 13 March.

World Touring Melbourne (WTM) says it was only informed of the cancellation during a teleconference with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and local touring partner Dainty on that same day.

WTM is now seeking $7.594m for costs it incurred, another $1.128m in lost profits, and interest

The touring agency, part-owned by Hollywood actor Will Smith, is alleging the cancellation was a breach of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s obligations.

A writ filed in the Supreme Court last week lists venue hire, backstage catering of $32,500, production costs such as sound and lighting, publicity and legal fees among other costs. Williams’ talent fee was reported as $1.94m.

The $99 tickets to see the British star perform were refunded to fans.

Miley Cyrus, Pete Murray, Seb Fontaine and The Veronicas were also booked to perform.

