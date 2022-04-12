Nile Rodgers to be interviewed by Ed Bicknell at ILMC 34

In what might be the biggest Breakfast Meeting ever seen at ILMC, Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Grammy and Ivor Novello awarded guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers will be interviewed by former Dire Straits manager Ed Bicknell at the forthcoming ILMC (International Live Music Conference).

Having worked with a who’s who of contemporary music including David Bowie, Madonna, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Daft Punk and Lady Gaga. Rodgers is a genre-defying musician whose career stretches over five decades. The Chic co-founder has written, produced and performed on albums that have sold over 500 million units worldwide, and 75 million singles, and in 2018, he co-founded Hipgnosis Songs with Merck Mercuriadis.

His unforgettable live performances with CHIC cover his entire discography and have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times stating, “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”.

Meanwhile, Ed Bicknell is a highly successful music manager, best known for working with Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits, Gerry Rafferty, Bryan Ferry, Scott Walker and The Blue Nile.

“No one has as many different perspectives on the music business as Nile… it’s going be a truly memorable conversation”

ILMC head Greg Parmley says: “Between Hipgnosis, writing, recording, launching roller-skating pop-up parties, performing in support of the Ukraine crisis, and a huge summer of upcoming live shows, we’re honoured that Nile has found time to come over for ILMC. No one has as many different perspectives on the music business as Nile… it’s going be a truly memorable conversation.”

ILMC 34 will take place at London’s Royal Garden Hotel from 26-29 April 2022. Other sessions include a Hot Seat interview with global live agency head Casey, and renowned musician, producer and visual artist Brian Eno in conversation with acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Aurora, as part of the Green Events & Innovations Conference, which takes place within ILMC this year.

Other confirmed speakers include Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Lucy Dickins (WME), John Giddings (Solo Agency), Jessica Koravos (Oak View Group), Obi Asika (UTA), Alex Hill (AEG) and Stephan Thanscheidt (FKP Scorpio).

ILMC has been the foremost meeting place for live music professionals worldwide for over 30 years. Over 1,000 delegates from 40 markets are expected to attend this year’s in-person event.

The (Late) Breakfast Meeting with Nile Rodgers takes place on Thursday 28 April at 16:50 BST.

Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com

