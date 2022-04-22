Music economist Chris Carey joins insight agency Opinium

Carey will continue his part-time role as chief economist for the industry's trade body LIVE, and as a mentor for Abbey Road Red

London-based insight and market research agency Opinium Research has appointed music economist Chris Carey as head of music, media and entertainment.

According to the agency, the new team will focus on “the changing relationships fans have with entertainment and creators”, starting with a focus on live music and the recorded music industry, before looking at theatre, comedy and podcasts.

Carey’s tenure in the music industry includes global data roles at Universal and EMI, as well as consulting for Spotify, Sony, The O2 and Hipgnosis songs.

He also founded the FastForward music conference, taking place in London, Amsterdam and Sydney.

“I’m excited to help businesses of all sizes harness data to make better decisions and equip creators”

Carey will continue his part-time role as chief economist for LIVE, the trade body representing the live music industry in the UK, and will continue as a mentor for Abbey Road Red.

James Endersby, MD at Opinium, says: “After yet another year of strong growth Opinium is thrilled to be attracting the most ambitious new talent to support its existing and future clients in the music and entertainment space.

“Chris has a huge passion for the creative industries, and I’m absolutely delighted he has chosen to join our agency, and I know our clients will feel the same.”

Carey adds: “Consumption data is abundant in the entertainment industry, but using data in the right ways is still a complex proposition.

“It’s crucial that data empowers the creative, rather than hinders it. I’m excited to help businesses of all sizes harness data to make better decisions and equip creators to deepen engagement with fans and maximise their impact.”

