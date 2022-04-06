Maluma breaks WiZink’s attendance record

The Colombian singer's show at the Madrid arena dethroned American heavy metal band Metallica with a new record attendance of 17,400

Colombian singer Maluma last night (5 April) broke the attendance record for Madrid’s WiZink Center, with an audience of 17,412.

The Latin superstar, who is undertaking his Papi Juancho Europe Tour 2022, opted for a 360º format which meant the venue’s maximum capacity of 17,453 could be used.

The record was previously held by American heavy metal legends Metallica, who also used the 360º format and drew 17,267 fans to their 2018 concert.

The WiZink Center says it deployed its maximum organisational capacity, including 704 workers, to make the Maluma concert possible.

This included 226 technical professionals, lighting, sound, assemblers, loading and unloading operators, 252 people in the security device, health services, fire prevention technicians, ushers and access controllers; and another 172 in restaurant services, bars, and kitchens; in addition to another 54 professionals in other different tasks.

