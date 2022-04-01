Move Concerts adds to team in Brazil

Latin America's biggest independent concert promoter has appointed key executives to its marketing and finance departments team in Brazil

Move Concerts, the biggest independent concert promoter in Latin America, is bolstering its marketing and finance departments team in Brazil.

Igor Ismail joins Move Concerts Brazil as assistant to Karen Pedroso, the company’s longtime marketing director.

Ismail is a graduate of On Stage Lab, Brazil’s only certified study programme for the live music business.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Moura joins as finance manager. Moura previously worked at Dream Factory, one of Brazil’s top branding companies.

Move Concerts is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has offices in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Puerto Rico.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.