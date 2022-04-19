Montreux Jazz Fest reveals NFT artwork collection

Montreux Media Ventures has partnered with OneOf to deliver the environmentally sustainable NFT art collection for fans

Montreux Jazz Festival’s media subsidiary has revealed details of its first NFT artwork collection.

Montreux Media Ventures has partnered with green Web3 company OneOf on the collection, which will feature the works of Montreux Jazz Festival alumni artists, who have designed previous versions of the festival poster.

The NFT collections include London-based designer Camille Walala and French artist Greg Guillemin. Versions of each artist’s artwork will be made available for NFT purchase from 29 April via OneOf’s platform, including a free version of Camille Walala’s 2022 poster design, with unlimited editions claimable before this year’s festival closes on 16 July. The design for Walala’s poster was unveiled last year to mark the 56th edition of the event.

“NFTs will offer us the opportunity to support and collaborate more closely with artists in a more sustainable way”

“Innovation has always been at the heart of the Montreux Jazz Festival,” says Nick Bonard, CEO of Montreux Media Ventures. “We are very excited that this new partnership with OneOf will bring Web3 technology to the heart of the festival, as NFTs will offer us the opportunity to support and collaborate more closely with artists in a more sustainable way.”

Montreux Jazz Festival returns to the Lake Geneva shoreline this summer from 1-16 July. For its 50th anniversary in 2016, Guillemin was invited by the festival to create 60 pop-art interpretive portraits of the musicians who played that year. This year, he has reprised that style for the NFT artwork collection, presenting five portraits of artists from this year’s line-up including Diana Ross, John Legend, Arlo Parks, Ashnikko and Woodkid.

Each of Guillemin’s five NFTs are priced at $20 and will be limited to 500 editions.

Minted on the Tezos blockchain, a Montreux Jazz Festival NFT created by the OneOf's platform is said to use two million times less energy than other proof-of-work networks. OneOf has recently partnered with the Grammy Awards, iHeart Media, and Warner Music Group.

“The Montreux Jazz Festival has a special place in my heart as my all-time favourite live music experience,” says Adam Fell, co-founder of Oneof and president of Quincy Jones Productions, “We are honoured to be their partner in reaching even more music fans bringing cutting edge web3 technology to this iconic festival, sharing the beautiful festival artwork that Camille and Greg created for this season as NFTs for the first time.”

Montreux Media Ventures aims to create a long-term, sustainable model around NFTs. Starting with the event’s posters and artwork, the project will then move on to include experiential packages and eventually a financing tool for young emerging artists.

