Messina Touring Group boosts Rachel Powers to VP

AEG Presents’ Messina Touring Group (MTG) has upped Rachel Powers to vice president from director of marketing.

An MTG veteran, Powers has worked at the Austin-based company for eight years.

According to MTG, she will take on added responsibility in her new role as she spearheads tour marketing and promotion for CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church and country superstar Blake Shelton.

“Her marketing expertise is key to the success of our tours”

“Rachel has been an incredible leader within our company and deserves this promotion,” says CEO Louis Messina. “Her marketing expertise is key to the success of our tours, and she adds immense value to both the artists she works with and our internal team at MTG daily.”

She has been at the helm of tour marketing with Church’s The Gather Again Tour, which so far has reported over 547,000 in ticket sales, following his 2019 Double Down Tour that reported over 770,000 in ticket sales and set the attendance record at Nissan Stadium. That concert saw Church become the first artist in the venue’s history to headline a solo stadium show.

Powers has also led tour marketing at MTG for Shelton since his 2017 tour, including his latest Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour, which sold over 152,000 tickets across 14 sold-out markets.

MTG has also worked with stars including Shawn Mendes, Little Big Town, Kenny Chesney, The Lumineers, George Strait, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

