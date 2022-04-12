Mad Cool unveils new 30k-cap festival in Malaga

Muse, Jamiroquai, Years & Years, Biffy Clyro are slated to perform at Andalusia Big Festival, which has received €4m in government funding

The organisers of Mad Cool festival in Madrid have announced a new 30,000-capacity festival for Málaga, Spain.

Andalusia Big Festival is to take place near Sacaba Beach from 8–10 September this year, with headliners Muse and Jamiroquai.

Years & Years, Biffy Clyro, Nova Twins, Michael Kiwanuka, Paolo Nutini, Stereophonics and Run the Jewels are also among the 52 acts slated to perform.

According to the organisers, the festival will comprise three stages in the 50,000 square metre arena next to the beach.

The organisers estimate that the event will have an economic impact of around €25m in Andalusia

The ministry of tourism is reportedly dedicating €4m of its EU funds to the event in order to bring tourism to the area outside the normal peak season.

The organisers estimate that the event will have an economic impact of around €25m in Andalusia.

Alongside the launch of the Andalusia Big Festival, the Live Nation-promoted Mad Cool will return to Madrid between 6–10 July this year, in an extended five-day format.

Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age, Haim, Chvrches, Sam Fender, Arlo Parks, Glass Animals and Easy Life are slated to play the fifth-anniversary edition.

Those artists join the 104 acts announced for Mad Cool 2022 last June, which include Muse, The Killers and Metallica.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.