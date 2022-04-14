Live Nation’s Veeps reveals new apps, concerts

"[The new apps] put Veeps shows right next to your favourite TV show, documentary or blockbuster movie," says founder Joel Madden

Veeps, the ticketed streaming platform founded by Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte and acquired by Live Nation, has announced a new series of consumer apps, as well as a raft of concerts.

Forthcoming livestreamed concerts include Kings of Leon from London’s O2 Arena, Galantis from Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and his group with Conspirators from House of Blues in Boston.

With the launch of the Veeps app on Apple TV and Roku, viewers can now stream the concerts directly onto their televisions without having to cast from a phone, screen-share or connect with cables.

“We think that the future of concert streaming is fans in all corners of the globe having access to every tour”

The streaming platform has also launched apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

“We think that the future of concert streaming is fans in all corners of the globe having access to every tour, and getting concert streams natively into TVs and phones is a gamechanger for artists and their fans,” says Joel Madden. “It puts Veeps shows right next to your favourite TV show, documentary or blockbuster movie and gives live concerts the same viewability and discoverability as any other type of premium content.”

Last year, Live Nation and Veeps equipped more than 60 venues around the US with a permanent livestreaming setup.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.