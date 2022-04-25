Live Nation launches in Philippines with MMI deal

The company has signalled its further expansion across Asia with the acquisition of leading promoter Music Management International

Live Nation has launched in the Philippines following its acquisition of promoter Music Management International (MMI).

MMI has brought the likes of Coldplay, U2, Shawn Mendes, Blackpink, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, One Direction, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Backstreet Boys to the country’s capital Manila in recent years.

In the wake of the deal, which signals Live Nation’s further expansion across Asia, MMI boss Rhiza Pascua has been appointed to the role of MD of Live Nation Philippines.

“Rhiza has put the Philippines firmly on the global touring map,” says Roger Field, president of Live Nation Asia Pacific. “We have a long-standing and successful relationship with MMI and the launch of Live National Philippines is a the natural next step in our committed growth in the Asia Pacific region.”

The companies are long-term collaborators, having entered into a partnership to promote concerts in the Philippines back in 2014.

“MMI has delivered industry-leading world-class service to attract the biggest and best talent to the Philippines,” adds Pascua.

“Through the launch of Live Nation Philippines, the sky’s the limit. We look forward to bringing even more of the globe’s biggest stars and connecting fans with the artists they love and the magic of live.”

