Koko partners with cryptocurrency platform Luno

The link-up will include the launch of The Luno, a new multi-format space at the top of the Camden theatre

London’s revamped Koko venue has announced a multi-million pound partnership with cryptocurrency platform Luno, which boasts more than 10 million users.

The link-up will include the launch of The Luno, a new multi-format space at the top of the 1,500-cap theatre, which will host DJ shows, digital art exhibitions, and immersive events, as well as talks and workshops for the public focusing on decentralising technology and cryptocurrencies.

The partnership is also designed to support emerging talent through a series of livestreams, while exclusive offers such as fan experiences, ticket giveaways, presale tickets and merch drops will be available to Luno customers.

“Koko is about celebrating 122 years of culture, whilst fiercely stepping into the future,” says Seb Croft, Koko’s commercial director. “Our partnership with Luno will allow us to be at the forefront of blockchain technology, supporting artists in new ways and providing game-changing experiences for fans. The opportunities for us to innovate together in the music and entertainment space are endless.”

Olly Bengough, Koko’s CEO and founder, says: “It’s exciting to enter this dynamic new partnership at such an important moment in time, as blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the future of music. Luno have successfully built up a global community of innovators and creators pioneering in this space, and for Koko to join forces as Web3 becomes an exciting new horizon for us all, gives Koko a truly unique opportunity to take part in this ever evolving new space.”

“Every day the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger”

Sam Kopelman, Luno’s UK country manager, adds: “Koko is a cultural institution and for decades has used its stage to put the spotlight on emerging talent as well as some of the biggest acts in the world. We could not think of a better partner for our first step into the music and entertainment space and we cannot wait to put our support behind live music in the UK after such a difficult two years for the industry.”

Koko is relaunching as a “new global music platform” on 30 April after £70 million of investment. Promising to “redefine live music and entertainment”, the venture is a collaboration between Bengough and Elisabeth Murdoch’s award-winning global content company Sister. Its opening line-up includes Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas and Tems, among others.

It is the latest music venue to ink a big money crypto partnership. AEG’s Staples Center in Los Angeles was recently renamed the Crypto.com Arena as part of a 20-year naming rights deal, reportedly worth US$700 million (€646m), with the Singapore-based firm.

Belgium’s biggest festival Tomorrowland also linked with leading global cryptocurrency exchange FTX Europe to “make the leap into web3 and NFTs”.

“Every day the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger, with blockchain innovations beginning to revolutionise the industry,” adds Kopelman. “With Koko we look forward to working with artists and helping them realise the potential of decentralised technology, giving them greater control over their music and their futures.”

