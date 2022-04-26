Jordan Hallpike joins WME’s UK office as agent

The Midnight Movement co-founder and ex-Ibiza Rocks Group music director has joined the company as a crossover agent in the music department

WME has announced that Jordan Hallpike has joined the company as a crossover agent in the music department.

Hallpike, who boasts more than 10 years of experience across the music and creative sectors, was director of music at the Ibiza Rocks Group, where he was responsible for talent booking, event programming, and creative direction. He is also co-founder of creative studio Midnight Movement, where he worked with clients including Live Nation, Island Records, Sky, ITV and Warner Music Group.

Based in London, Hallpike will be tasked with forging new creative opportunities on behalf of WME’s client roster, in addition to serving as a lead for business development projects.

Hallpike’s hire comes on the heels of several key promotions in the agency’s music group, including seven agents to partner and 17 staffers to agent across the Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Sydney offices. WME also recently announced that Dvora Englefield is joining the agency as a partner and head of music artist strategy.

WME’s music division represents a host of superstar clients such as Adele, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, The Killers and Dave.

