IQ 110 out now: ILMC, Phil Bowdery, Fullsteam & more

IQ 110, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite monthly magazine, is available to read online and in print now.

The April issue sees IQ magazine return to physical print for the first time in two years, and to its former cycle of eight issues per year.

In what is possibly the biggest-ever issue, readers can view the full conference and events agenda for the in-person return of ILMC (International Live Music Conference).

Elsewhere, IQ celebrates half a century of Phil Bowdery’s career in live music, 20 years of Finland’s Fullsteam agency, and Hans Zimmer’s second Oscar.

This issue also examines the world’s fastest-growing entertainment market, the Gulf States, and profiles some of the latest products and services showcasing at ILMC.

For this edition’s columns and comments, Music Export Ukraine’s Alona Dmukhovska expresses her country’s passion for music and Semyon Galperin speaks of the Russian music sector’s support for their friends in Ukraine.

In addition, ASM Global’s Marie Lindqvist highlights the importance of supporting and bringing young people into the heat of the business as part of ILMC’s Bursary Scheme partnership.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next six weeks.

As always, the majority of the magazine's content will appear online in some form in the next six weeks.

