Investing in live music’s future

ASM Global and the International Live Music Conference are partnering this year to dramatically expand ILMC’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent.
The bursary scheme will see 30 young executives given a place at this year’s ILMC. Through the programme, the selected young executives will also have a dedicated industry mentor and additional networking opportunities taking place at ILMC, via the ASM Global family; a chance to share knowledge, ideas, and to build new contacts within the industry.
At ASM Global, we're committed on a global scale to looking to the future and providing support to young executives and the next generation of talent as the industry recovers from the pandemic.
the pandemic.
Starting out in the live events industry can be daunting – and access to opportunity can be hard to come by, especially if young people aren’t given the tools to know where to look and who to talk to.
The ASM Global team will be at ILMC to meet with this year’s chosen young delegates, and we hope it’s going to be a valuable experience for everyone involved. In this fast-paced, digital age, it’s clear that while these young delegates will learn from us with our many years of experience in the industry, we can learn from them, too.
They’re the next generation, after all, and their voices deserve to be heard. So it’s our hope that conversations at ILMC and beyond, with the selected delegates, will be a two-way street – insightful and useful for all of us, sparking debate, discussion and creativity.
As a young person in any industry, having the opportunity to meet in real life automatically breaks down barriers
Opportunities like this, which are face-to-face and truly in-person after two years of virtual conferences and meetings, are an exciting step in returning to normality and making the most from networking.
As a young person in any industry, having the opportunity to meet in real life and have those conversations face to face is invaluable and automatically breaks down barriers, which I’m sure we have all come up against in online meetings.
To have the chance to meet so many people under one roof, over the course of a number of days, is an exciting prospect. Faces will become familiar, conversations will develop and opportunities may even arise during the four days of ILMC.
Networking is just as important as a new starter as it is when you’ve been working in the industry for many years, so it’s a valuable skill for these young executives to hone and a perfect opportunity to do so.
We’re going to have ASM Global executives on hand from all areas of the business to give these young delegates, selected via the bursary scheme, a varied and well-rounded view of everything we do – from sales and marketing to operations and venue management.
That means there’ll be someone available to offer advice and answer any questions specific to their area of expertise. We’ll also remain available, should the delegates wish, after ILMC, to continue to build and develop relationships with these young people who are the next generation of business leaders. That could be a simple LinkedIn connection or a quick email to check-in every now and then.
Opportunities like this are an exciting step in returning to normality and making the most from networking
The Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, with ILMC, is an exciting partnership for ASM Global and goes hand-in-hand with our ongoing work to create real opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders.
Earlier this year, we hosted ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity – an ambitious three-day international collaborative job fair, across four continents.
The goal was to create a unique global search to attract diverse talent and expand our reach within our local communities and express our confidence in the future of live events and hospitality.
It was a new and unique way of embracing the online universe, giving as many people as possible the opportunity to discover who we are here at ASM Global, what we do, and the career opportunities available.
the career opportunities available.
We’re also incredibly proud of ASM Global Acts, an extension of ASM Global’s longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates and contributing to a healthier environment and planet. These programmes are activated at both the corporate and local level, creating value at scale within communities.
From all at ASM Global, we’re looking forward to ILMC, and to meeting the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme’s young executives.
