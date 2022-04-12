Germany’s Goodlive Artists announces restructure

As part of the reshuffle, Goodlive Artists agencies Melt! Booking (rap, R&B, pop) and Nitelive Artists (dance/electronic, pop) will merge

Goodlive Artists, the booking and touring division of Berlin’s Goodlive (Lollapalooza Berlin, Melt Festival), has announced a restructure.

As part of the reshuffle, Goodlive Artists agencies Melt! Booking (international rap, R&B, pop and alternative music) and Nitelive Artists (dance/electronic and pop music) will merge.

The restructure sees Nitelive Artists MD Florian Hauss assume the role of managing partner, responsible for the strategic international development of Goodlive Artists.

Hauss, who joined Goodlive in 2020, takes with him his team and roster, which includes the Fantastischen Vier, David Guetta, Justice, Fritz Kalkbrenner and Boys Noize.

Meanwhile, Justus Mang will continue as managing director and, as before, will take care of the operative business and the further development of the team.

Goodlive Artists’ roster includes Bonobo, The xx, Robyn, London Grammar, Bicep, Skepta, Stormzy and Roisin Murphy.

“The merger of the two agencies was the logical, homogeneous step”

“I’m really looking forward to the new tasks and the joint management with Justus,” says Florian Hauss. “We have a fantastic team with enormous potential and expertise. The merger of the two agencies was the logical, homogeneous step.”

Justus Mang, managing director of Goodlive Artists, adds: “I very much welcome the decision to standardise our structures, communication and management. The exchange with Flo Hauss over the past few years has shown that our visions, values ​​and operational business complement each other very well. I am very much looking forward to working with him in the future.”

Goodlive Artists’ other agencies include Der Bomber der Herzen (German rap and indie-pop) and Full Force Concerts (hard rock and heavy metal).

The division claims to bring a “profound understanding of subcultures and trends” to the booking of the Goodlive festivals Melt, splash!, Superbloom, Heroes, Full Force, Feel and Artlake.

Goodlive Artists also has a presence in Austria, after opening another office in Vienna last year.

