fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Fuji Rock to welcome back international acts

After two years of prohibitive Covid measures, Japan's marquee international festival will host Jack White, Halsey, Foals and more

By IQ on 01 Apr 2022

Fuji Rock, Japan

Fuji Rock, Japan


Japanese festival Fuji Rock is to welcome back international artists after two years of prohibitive Covid measures.

The Smash Corporation festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, the promoter was forced to replace its typical international bill with a completely domestic line-up.

Attendees of last year’s event had to abide by an extensive list of prohibitions which included raising your voice, cheering, shouting, high-fiving and having ‘unnecessary conversations during the performances’.

Other international artists on the line-up include Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch and Mura Masa

This year will herald a return to form for the international festival, with a lineup led by headliners Jack White and Halsey, as well as Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C. and more.

Other international artists on the line-up include Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more.

The 25th-anniversary event will take place at Fuji Rock’s longstanding home, Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, from 29 to 31 July this year.

News of the line-up comes after Smash, along with a consortium of Japan-based international promoters, spent much of 2021 lobbying for the resumption of international touring in Japan.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Fuji Rock 2019, Fri 26 July headliners the Chemical Brothers
    Fuji Rock to move dates after successful 2019

    Heavy rain failed to dampen spirits at the 23rd Fuji Rock, which took place last weekend, as the festival announces a move to August to accomodate the 2020 Olympics

  • Debbie Taylor
    Welcome (back) to the jungle

    As the North American market starts to move through the gears, Guns N’ Roses production coordinator Debbie Taylor shares some pointers for those returning to work

  • Black Stone Cherry, Rock Radio Glasgow
    Live biz-backed Rock Radio to return

    Rock Radio Glasgow, with backing from promoters and musicians, beat rival bids by Original, Go and media giant Bauer to secure the 96.3 FM licence

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|30 Mar 2022

OVG plans $3bn ents district in Las Vegas

news|28 Mar 2022

Christina Aguilera to close Expo 2020 Dubai

feature|31 Mar 2022

60 years of Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion

news|29 Mar 2022

Superbloom hires Annika Hintz as head of booking

news|29 Mar 2022

Casey Wasserman confirmed for ILMC keynote

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter