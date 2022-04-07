Follow the Step to launch new festival in Warsaw

Tame Impala, Jorja Smith and Celeste are among acts set to grace the debut edition of On Air Festival from 9-10 September

Follow the Step has revealed details of its new On Air Festival in Warsaw.

Tame Impala, Jorja Smith and Celeste will top the bill at the debut edition, which will take place at the 25,000-cap Bemowo Airport from 9-10 September.

The Polish agency describes the event as a mixture of Lovebox and Lollapalooza festivals, transferred to Warsaw, with top quality production and an atmosphere heralding the end of summer.

The first wave of acts announced also includes The Comet is Coming, Tash Sultana, Alexandra Savior, Ralph Kamiński and Baasch.



Warsaw’s Bemowo Airport has previously hosted superstar acts such as Madonna and Metallica.

The area will be decorated with colourful installations and decorations designed for On Air, while the festival city will also include chillout zones, bars, food trucks and other attractions.

Early bird tickets are on sale at 89 PLN (€84) for a two-day season ticket and 249 PLN €54 for a one-day pass.

Follow the Step also organises Fest Festival, which welcomed 35,000 attendees over four days for last year’s edition, making it the biggest event in Poland in 2021.

