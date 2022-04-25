Feld Entertainment names Denis Sullivan VP, int’l tours

Sullivan joins Feld Entertainment with more than 20 years of experience, and will work alongside veteran team

Feld Entertainment, a producer of live touring family entertainment experiences, has named Denis Sullivan as vice president of international tours.

In his new role, Florida-based Sullivan will work alongside a veteran team focusing on booking and developing tours around the globe.

Feld’s properties include Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour.

Sullivan joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in the live entertainment industry. Feld says his expertise in worldwide tour planning and operations, venue negotiations and strategic planning “will ensure the company’s continued international growth”.

Sullivan joins Feld from Herschend Live (formerly Harlem Globetrotters International) where he was VP of global tour planning.

His four-decade career in live entertainment has taken him from humble beginnings in production to working with Louis Walsh and Boyzone, repping artists at the Kurland Agency, heading up global touring at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and leading business development internationally for the world’s most famous exhibition basketball team, Harlem Globetrotters.

