1 killed, 11 injured at outdoor concert in Dallas

Police were called to a field in southeast Oak Cliff on Sunday where the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party was being held

One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, north Texas, at the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday (3 April), officers responded to a field in southeast Oak Cliff where the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party was being held.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd’s direction, according to AP News.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old TikTok creator Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head

Police say that 11 other individuals were shot during the concert, all of whom were taken to hospitals either by ambulance or by private vehicles.

One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. Three of the people hurt are juveniles, police said. As of Sunday afternoon, no one has been arrested.

The event, reportedly attended by around 2,000 people, would have been headlined by Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie, who did not end up performing.

The event included live performances, an Easter egg hunt and a trail ride. ATVs or horses were welcome at the event.

Organisers had advertised that Dallas officers would be on-site to provide security, a claim that the Dallas Police Department is now looking into.

Sunday morning’s shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on 19 March during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.