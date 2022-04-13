Co-op Live announces multiple sponsorship deals

Britvic, Elavon, Unilever and Schneider Electric are the latest brands to join the growing list of partners for OVG's Manchester arena

Co-op Live, the new arena opening in Manchester, UK, in 2023, has announced a raft of official suppliers taking the total number of partners signed so far to seven.

Britvic, Elavon, Unilever and Schneider Electric are the latest brands to join the growing list of partners, led by Co-op as the naming rights partner.

Britvic joins as official soft drink partner with exclusive rights to provide the full range of Pepsi drinks, including 7-Up, Tango, and London Essence Tonics. To help deliver on commitment to keep sustainability at the heart of Co-op Live, the British based soft drinks company will provide sustainable packaging. Britvic will also have two permanent branded locations in the venue for Pepsi Max and London Essence.

Adam Russell, director of Foodservice & Licensed, Britvic, says: “Co-op Live is such an exciting project to partner with, and strengthens our brand association with live music even further. Supporting the venue on its sustainability footprint is important to us and we will be using all of the tools available in our Healthy Planet, Healthy People strategy to implement this brilliantly.”

Co-op Live will use a range of cutting-edge technology to create the best live music experience in the UK, and Elavon will be the official supplier providing the technology that underpins the arena’s status as a cashless venue. Elavon is working with Co-op Live to create an innovative and seamless customer journey that showcases the future of payment processing.

To support the venue’s drive for sustainability as well as providing the increasing number of people enjoying a plant-based diet with great-tasting products, Unilever-owned brand, The Vegetarian Butcher, will be working alongside naming rights partner, Co-op, and providing the tastiest plant-based meat alternatives for venue-goers to enjoy with its unrivalled range of meat-free Butcher’s cuts. In addition, with hygiene and safety continuing to remain a top priority when visiting venues, Unilever brand Lifebuoy, the world’s number one hygiene soap brand, will be supplying its superior hand sanitisation products through the venue’s first-class sanitation and hygiene services.

Hazel Detsiny, VP Away From Home Channel, Unilever UK&I says: “As well as attending an exciting live event that gets the pulse racing, we know that more than ever venue-goers are looking to enjoy it in surroundings that are not just state-of-the-art but sustainable too. Which is why we’re teaming up with Co-op Live to provide venue-goers with the tastiest plant-based options that don’t compromise on flavour or texture with The Vegetarian Butcher, as well as ensuring hygiene remains top-of-mind and easily accessible through our hygiene brand Lifebuoy.”

As part of Co-op Live’s plans to become the UK’s most sustainable and first all-electric venue, Schneider Electric has been signed as an official supplier for the both the hardware and software for the electrical & building management systems, Schneider Electric will also provide digital services and preventative maintenance throughout the venue.

Schneider Electric’s David Williams, VP marketing for the UK and Ireland commented, “Acting socially and environmentally responsibly is key to this project and also at the core of Schneider Electric’s business, so we’re proud to announce this close partnership with both Co-op and Oak View Group International. This partnership will see Schneider ensure the venue is sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient and people-centric.”

All the sponsors announced today will benefit from a range of marketing and branding opportunities including in campaigns to promote Co-op Live prior to opening and once open. One of the defining aspects of Co-op Live’s pioneering approach to partnerships is that all partners are being encouraged to make an annual donation so together Co-op Live with its fans, artists, and partners can donate over £1m to local and national good causes each year via the Co-op Foundation. Britvic, Elavon, Unilever, and Schneider Electric will all make annual donations to this initiative.

Today’s announcement follows several other significant partnership announcements, led by Co-op as the naming rights partner. At the end of last year, it was revealed that Diageo will be the official drinks partner and that Bristol Street Motors is the official motor retailer. The venue is backed by investors, Oak View Group, City Football Group and international superstar Harry Styles.

Sam Piccione, president of OVG International, says: “It’s proof of the excitement that Co-op Live is bringing to Manchester and the UK live entertainment market that global brands are committing to the project at this early stage of development.

“Building strong relationships with a wide range of partners and suppliers this early in the process of creating Co-op Live is another thing that sets the project apart. As we’ve shown already, it’s enabling us to build in shared values from partnerships right from the start. We thank Britvic, Elavon, Unilever, and Schneider Electric for committing so early as partners to Co-op Live.”

